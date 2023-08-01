Lionsgate Dates Kingdom Story’s ‘Unsung Hero’ In Pre-Summer 2024 Weekend

Photo caption: The Smallbone family in Unsung Hero. Back Row (left to right): Paul Luke Bonnenfant as Daniel, Daisy Betts as Helen, Kirrilee Berger as Rebecca, Joel Smallbone as David. Front row (left to right): Tenz McCall as Ben, JJ Pantano as Luke, Angus K. Caldwell as Josh, Diesel La Torraca as Joel

While the industry fears further theatrical date shake-ups for 2023 due to the strikes, next year is getting beefed up. Today, Lionsgate has dated another faith based music feature from Kingdom Story Company for April 26, that being Unsung Hero.

The pic joins MGM’s Luca Guadagnino directed R-rated Zenday romance pic, Challengers, which is already on that date.

Directed and written by Richard Ramsey and Joel Smallbone, pic follows the true story of David Smallbone, whose successful music company collapses. He moves his family from Down Under to the States, searching for a brighter future. With nothing more than their seven children, suitcases, and their love of music, David (for KING + COUNTRY’s Joel Smallbone) and his pregnant wife Helen (Daisy Betts) set out to rebuild their lives. Helen’s faith stands against all odds and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs. With their own dreams on hold, David and Helen begin to realize the musical prowess in their children, who would go on to become two of the most successful acts in Inspirational Music history: five-time Grammy Award-winning artists for KING + COUNTRY and Rebecca St. James.

Lionsgate had the box office cash cow Jesus Revolution which minted $52M this past spring, also from Kingdom Story Company.