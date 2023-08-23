Lionsgate & STX Form Domestic Distribution Partnership; Neil Burger’s ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ First Movie Dated

EXCLUSIVE: We first told you about a year ago that Lionsgate was in talks with STX to distribute and market the Bob Simonds-run studio’s movies, and today we can report that both companies have closed a deal.

Under the pact, Lionsgate will handle marketing and distribution for future STX theatrical releases in North America as well as distribute STX’s 75-title library across all platforms. The first title to be released will be Neil Burger’s thriller, The Marsh King’s Daughter, under Lionsgate’s Roadside Attractions on Oct. 6.

The two studios are currently looking at several co-productions for 2024; and it is anticipated they will work together on the Gerard Butler sequel Greenland 2, which will be dated for theatrical release.

In addition, STX and Lionsgate are also planning on developing several scripted television series based on some of the most popular titles in the STX library, including Bad Moms and Hustlers.

Of the STX library of films that Lionsgate will handle going forward are the Jennifer Lopez hit Hustlers; the Bad Moms franchise; Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey; Gerard Butler’s hit disaster thriller Greenland; Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game, starring Jessica Chastain; and I Feel Pretty, starring Amy Schumer; My Spy, starring Dave Bautista; and 21 Bridges, starring Chadwick Boseman.

“Theatrical exhibition continues to be essential to our company, and that’s especially true for movies like The Marsh King’s Daughter and its director, Neil Burger, with whom we had such a fantastic success with The Upside,” said STX Entertainment CEO Noah Fogelson. “As Bob (Simonds) and I sought a long-term strategic distribution partner, Lionsgate was our first and best choice. We are excited to begin our deal with The Marsh King’s Daughter. We believe their production, marketing and distribution teams are the absolute best in the business and many of their marketing executives are already intimately familiar with our slate. That alone would make them a natural home. But we’re also huge fans of everything Jon, Michael, and Joe have built, and we are thrilled to be reunited with Adam and part of the powerful resources that the Lionsgate family can offer.”

Karen Dionne’s New York Times bestseller The Marsh King’s Daughter has been published internationally in 25 languages. The tense thriller tells the story of a woman with a secret past who ventures into the wilderness she left behind to confront the most dangerous man she’s ever met: her father. In the film, Helena’s (Daisy Ridley) seemingly ordinary life hides a dark and dangerous truth: her estranged father is the infamous Marsh King (Ben Mendelsohn), the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. When her father escapes from prison, Helena will need to confront her past. Knowing that he will hunt for her and her family, Helena must find the strength to face her demons and outmaneuver the man who taught her everything she knows about surviving in the wild. In addition to Ridley, the film also stars Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), Caren Pistorius (Unhinged), Brooklynn Prince (Cocaine Bear), and Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone).

Produced by Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, Keith Redmon, and Mark L. Smith, the movie is directed by Neil Burger (Limitless, The Illusionist, Voyagers) from a screenplay by Elle Smith & Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), based on the book by Karen Dionne. The executive producers are Michael Heimler, Charles Miller, Cliff Roberts, Robert Simonds, Adam Fogelson, John Friedberg, and Samuel J. Brown. The film was fully financed by Black Bear, who produced alongside Anonymous Content.

“Daisy Ridley turns in a powerful, emotional, and impressively physical performance in The Marsh King’s Daughter,” said Roadside Co-Presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen. “Everyone knows what Daisy is capable of from the Star Wars movies, but here, playing a character in a fight to the death with the father she once idolized, she will bring audiences to the edge of their seats. We’re excited to be bringing this movie to theaters in October.”

“I’m excited to reteam with my friends at Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate,” said director Burger. “This movie was made for the big screen and I’m thrilled that audiences will have the chance to experience it that way.”

Burger’s film, The Upside, was released by STX in 2019 and grossed $108.2M stateside, $125.8M WW.