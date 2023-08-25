You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Lionsgate’s Mask Mandate Lifted As Covid Outbreak Is Contained

Lionsgate
Lionsgate's LA offices Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Lionsgate on Friday notified employees that the mask mandate instituted about a week ago for the 3rd and 5th floors of the studio’s five-story office building in Santa Monica is ending, sources tell Deadline. I hear the announcement was made after Los Angeles County Department of Public Health informed the company that it could lift the mask requirement following days of no new infections.

As Deadline explained in a follow-up to our original story about Lionsgate reinstating a mask mandate following multiple Covid cases at its Santa Monica headquarters, the orders for such temporary mask requirements at companies with active outbreaks come from Public Health based largely on Cal-OSHA regulations.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday reported a rise in Covid transmission indicators for a fifth consecutive week, with daily cases up 35%.

