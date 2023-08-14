Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF Journey Subject Of New Apple TV+ Docuseries

Apple TV+ has landed a new untitled six-part documentary featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to football great Lionel Messi as he arrived in America to play for Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF, chronicling his debut in Leagues Cup and beyond.

The new docuseries will join the previously announced Apple Original documentary that will track the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner through his storied career, including five FIFA World Cup appearances, capped by his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win.

After over twenty years with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the Argentina national football team, Messi recently decided to join Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF, whose games are available on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer.

“I couldn’t be happier coming to Miami and joining such an amazing group of people and organization,” said Messi. “I’m joining with the desire to compete, win and help the club continue to grow. I also think we’re going to really enjoy ourselves, have a good time and that very special things are going to happen.”

The yet untitled documentary is produced by Smuggler Entertainment in association with Major League Soccer. It is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (Free Solo), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (Free Solo) of Smuggle, alongside Scott Boggins (The Circus).