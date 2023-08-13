Line of Duty Star’s Wedding Serenade From Dementia Choir She Featured In Acclaimed Doc

Vicky McClure, one of the leads in hit UK crime thriller Line of Duty, married her longtime fiancé on Friday, when the couple were serenaded by Our Dementia Choir, a group of singers with dementia brought together by McClure in 2019.

The choir were featured on a BBC documentary that year, fronted by McClure and which explored what music therapy could do for those living with dementia. Two years later, the organisation she founded became an official charity.

The popular actress revealed some pictures at the weekend, including shots with her Line of Duty co-stars Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar, as well as the show’s creator Jed Mercurio.

Compston shared some pictures on social media, and wrote: “First dance with the dementia choir was just beautiful and says everything about the two of them sharing their moment with the dementia team… a few shandies were had afterwards.”

Late on Friday night, McClure appeared with her new husband on a BBC Radio Wales show, hosted by Owen’s daughter Katie, who announced live on air, “”If anyone’s listening, this is my dad and Vicky McClure and they’ve just got married.”

“We’re married,” added McClure. “We’ve had the most amazing special day. We’re gutted that you’ve had to go back but we’re so proud of you for what you’re doing.”

McClure is best known for her roles as Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in six seasons of the BBC police corruption thriller Line of Duty. Previously she appeared in Channel 4 film This is England and its subsequent series.

Owen, from Merthyr Tydfil, is a film producer, director and actor. He won a Welsh Bafta in 2007 for the documentary The Aberfan Disaster, and directed Don’t Take Me Home, the story of the Wales football team at Euro 2016.

Together, they run a production company, Build Your Own Films, based in McClure’s native Nottingham, which is backed by All3Media. Their debut project was ITV thriller Without Sin.