Lin-Manuel Miranda To Adapt ‘The Warriors’ As Stage Musical — Report

Lin-Manuel Miranda reportedly has set his sights on his next musical for the stage. The multiple Tony and Grammy award winner is adapting a stage musical version of The Warriors, based on Sol Yurick’s 1965 novel that was later turned into the 1979 action thriller film directed by Walter Hill, according to the New York Post‘s Johnny Oleksinski.

The project would be Miranda’s first stage musical since his global phenom Hamilton, winner of 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 2016.

The Warriors is a familiar setting for New York City native Miranda. The film centers on a fictitious New York City street gang who must travel 30 miles, from the north end of the Bronx to their home turf in Coney Island in southern Brooklyn, after they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader. While not a musical, the film featured music by Barry De Vorzon, Joe Walsh, and others.

Miranda made his Broadway debut writing the music and lyrics and starring in the 2008 musical In the Heights, which won Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Original Score as well as the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The stage musical was adapted into the 2021 film of the same name. He created the soundtracks for the animated films Moana (2016) Vivo and Encanto, both in 2021.

His additional Broadway credits include Freestyle Love Supreme, Bring It On: The Musical and the 2009 revival of West Side Story. His TV and film credits include tick, tick… BOOM!, Emmy-winning Hamilton, His Dark Materials, Fosse/Verdon, We The People and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among others.