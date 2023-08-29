×
Lily James Returns To UTA

Lily James
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Lily James has signed with UTA for representation. James had signed with CAA last fall, but over the summer returned to her long-time agency.

James has a busy fall ahead that includes Finalmente L’alba, which will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival followed by a screening at the Telluride Film Festival. She also has the A24 drama The Iron Claw which also stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, with Sean Durkin directing.

She recently wrapped production on the David Mackenzie thriller Relay opposite Riz Ahmed and can be seen in October in the play Lyonesse in London, which will run through Christmas.

She is also repped by Tavistock Wood Management and Narrative PR.

