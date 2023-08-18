Lil Nas X Doc ‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ To World Premiere At Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto Film Festival said Friday that Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, a documentary shot during over the course of 60 days of the Grammy-winning rapper’s first global concert tour, will make its world premiere next month at the fest.

The film, co-directed by Blindspotting helmer Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, will appear in the Gala program of TIFF, which runs September 7-17.

The film is produced by RadicalMedia in association with Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division, Columbia Records, and Museum & Crane.

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said. “In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

Lil Nas X released his five-time platinum hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March 2021 with the queer anthem debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The debut album Montero followed in September 2021.

The film is produced by RadicalMedia (Oscar winner Summer of Soul) with Dave Sirulnick serving as producer as well as Caryn Capotosto for Museum & Crane, Saul Levitz for Sony Music, Adam Leber and Adriana Arce for Rebel, and Gee Roberson for BPG/Maverick.

Meredith Bennett, Jon Kamen, and Frank Scherma are executive producers for RadicalMedia. Tom Mackay and Krista Wegener also serve as executive producers for Sony Music. Wegener is leading global sales.