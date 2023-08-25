You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Liam Payne Postpones South American Tour While Recuperating From Kidney Infection

Liam Payne
Liam Payne Getty Images

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has postponed a South American September tour due to a kidney infection.

In an Instagram post and video today, Payne says he’s been hospitalized over the past week “with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

“I was beyond excited to come play for you guys,” Payne writes before apologizing to ticketbuyers and instructing them to contact points of purchase for refunds.

The tour had been scheduled for September 1 through September 12 with stops in Lima, Bogota, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires and Mexico City.

In the video, Payne says he’d already started rehearsals for the tour when he was advised by doctors against going on the road. “Hopefully we’ll put on an even bigger, better show,” he says, promising to reschedule the dates.

