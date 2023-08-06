Lesli Linka Glatter Re-elected President Of Directors Guild

Lesli Linka Glatter has been re-elected president of the Directors Guild of America by acclamation of the delegates at the DGA’s Biennial National Convention in Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to say we are as strong and united as ever before,” she said. “Together, we will continue our shared fight — along with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA — for an industry in which we are all fairly valued and celebrated for the work we do.”

“At this critical time for our industry, I am more committed than ever to our Guild’s mission of protecting the creative and economic rights of our members and working collaboratively both internally and externally on the issues affecting us all,” she said. “As we embark on the next chapter of our Guild, I’m elated to work alongside an incredibly talented, creative and diverse Board, all of whom generously volunteer their time to advocate for their fellow members and do their part in building an industry where everyone can thrive. As a union, our power comes from our unity.”

First elected president in two years ago, she has served on the guild’s national board for 20 years, previously serving as first vice-president, and before that as fifth VP. She’s been a member of three past negotiating committees and as president worked with the 2023 negotiating committee to achieve what the guild has called a “historic” new contract “with significant gains on wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity and television creative rights, building for the future and impacting every category of member in our Guild.”

Former DGA President Thomas Schlamme, who nominated her, said that “Over the last two rather intense years, Lesli has distinguished herself as a champion for our members across every category, including in our extremely challenging contract negotiation, and we are all better off for it. She has led with wisdom, an incredible fearlessness and an enormous amount of compassion. We are so fortunate that as a leader, she understands the needs of our membership and pursues them relentlessly — work she will continue in her next term.”

In other elections, Laura Belsey was elected National Vice President and Paris Barclay was re-elected Secretary Treasurer. Also elected were: First Vice-President Todd Holland; Second Vice-President Ron Howard; Third Vice-President Gina M. Prince-Bythewood; Fourth Vice-President Seith Mann; Fifth Vice-President Millicent Shelton; Sixth Vice-President Lily Olszewski; and Assistant Secretary-Treasurer Joyce Thomas.

Here is the full list of officers and national board members elected to serve for the next two years:

President

Lesli Linka Glatter

National Vice-President

Laura Belsey

Secretary-Treasurer

Paris Barclay

Assistant Secretary-Treasurer

Joyce Thomas

First Vice-President

Todd Holland

Second Vice-President

Ron Howard

Third Vice-President

Gina M. Prince-Bythewood

Fourth Vice-President

Seith Mann

Fifth Vice-President

Millicent Shelton

Sixth Vice-President

Lily Olszewski

Board Members

Kabir Akhtar

Jon Avnet

Norberto Barba

Valdez Flagg

Courtney Franklin

Nicole Kassell

Christopher Nolan

Joseph P. Reidy

Donald L. Sparks

Steven Spielberg

Glenn P. Weiss



Alternate Board Members

Tessa Blake

Benny Boom

Patricia Cardoso

Hanelle Culpepper

Ava DuVernay

Karen Gaviola

Maggie Greenwald

Phil Lord

Annetta Marion

Lily Mariye

Edward Ornelas

Kimberly A. Peirce

Jason Robert Reitman

Bethany Rooney

Marcos Siega

Alex Stapleton

J. Rupert Thompson

Associate Board Members

Julie Gelfand

Louis J. Guerra

Keven Koster

Glenna Meeks

Shawn Pipkin-West

Second Alternate Board Members

Alanna G.A. Campbell

Mimi (Marian) Deaton

Joe MJ Moore

Chemen A. Ochoa

Lyn Pinezich

Canella Williams-Larrabee