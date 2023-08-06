Lesli Linka Glatter Re-elected President Of Directors Guild

Lesli Linka Glatter has been re-elected president of the Directors Guild of America by acclamation of the delegates at the DGA’s Biennial National Convention in Los Angeles.
“I am thrilled to say we are as strong and united as ever before,” she said. “Together, we will continue our shared fight — along with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA — for an industry in which we are all fairly valued and celebrated for the work we do.”
“At this critical time for our industry, I am more committed than ever to our Guild’s mission of protecting the creative and economic rights of our members and working collaboratively both internally and externally on the issues affecting us all,” she said. “As we embark on the next chapter of our Guild, I’m elated to work alongside an incredibly talented, creative and diverse Board, all of whom generously volunteer their time to advocate for their fellow members and do their part in building an industry where everyone can thrive. As a union, our power comes from our unity.”
First elected president in two years ago, she has served on the guild’s national board for 20 years, previously serving as first vice-president, and before that as fifth VP. She’s been a member of three past negotiating committees and as president worked with the 2023 negotiating committee to achieve what the guild has called a “historic” new contract “with significant gains on wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity and television creative rights, building for the future and impacting every category of member in our Guild.”
Former DGA President Thomas Schlamme, who nominated her, said that “Over the last two rather intense years, Lesli has distinguished herself as a champion for our members across every category, including in our extremely challenging contract negotiation, and we are all better off for it. She has led with wisdom, an incredible fearlessness and an enormous amount of compassion. We are so fortunate that as a leader, she understands the needs of our membership and pursues them relentlessly — work she will continue in her next term.”
In other elections, Laura Belsey was elected National Vice President and Paris Barclay was re-elected Secretary Treasurer. Also elected were: First Vice-President Todd Holland; Second Vice-President Ron Howard; Third Vice-President Gina M. Prince-Bythewood; Fourth Vice-President Seith Mann; Fifth Vice-President Millicent Shelton; Sixth Vice-President Lily Olszewski; and Assistant Secretary-Treasurer Joyce Thomas.
Here is the full list of officers and national board members elected to serve for the next two years:
President
Lesli Linka Glatter
National Vice-President
Laura Belsey
Secretary-Treasurer
Paris Barclay
Assistant Secretary-Treasurer
Joyce Thomas
First Vice-President
Todd Holland
Second Vice-President
Ron Howard
Third Vice-President
Gina M. Prince-Bythewood
Fourth Vice-President
Seith Mann
Fifth Vice-President
Millicent Shelton
Sixth Vice-President
Lily Olszewski
Board Members
Kabir Akhtar
Jon Avnet
Norberto Barba
Valdez Flagg
Courtney Franklin
Nicole Kassell
Christopher Nolan
Joseph P. Reidy
Donald L. Sparks
Steven Spielberg
Glenn P. Weiss
Alternate Board Members
Tessa Blake
Benny Boom
Patricia Cardoso
Hanelle Culpepper
Ava DuVernay
Karen Gaviola
Maggie Greenwald
Phil Lord
Annetta Marion
Lily Mariye
Edward Ornelas
Kimberly A. Peirce
Jason Robert Reitman
Bethany Rooney
Marcos Siega
Alex Stapleton
J. Rupert Thompson
Associate Board Members
Julie Gelfand
Louis J. Guerra
Keven Koster
Glenna Meeks
Shawn Pipkin-West
Second Alternate Board Members
Alanna G.A. Campbell
Mimi (Marian) Deaton
Joe MJ Moore
Chemen A. Ochoa
Lyn Pinezich
Canella Williams-Larrabee
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.