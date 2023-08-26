Bronny James Has “Functionally Significant Congenital Heart Defect,” Expected To Recover & Return To Basketball – Update

3rd Update: LeBron James’ son Bronny, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC in late July, has a “congenital heart defect,” the family announced today, adding that they expect him to make

a full recovery and return to basketball “in the very near future.”

Bronny James, 18, collapsed on the floor at USC’s Galen Center on July 24 and was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was initially treated in intensive care. He was discharged from the hospital three days later.

In a statement Friday, the James family said that after comprehensive initial and follow-up exams, “the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated. We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”

James is an incoming freshman on the USC basketball team.

There was no immediate elaboration on the meaning of “the very near future” and whether it would impact his participation with USC during the upcoming season.

Bronny James was spotted in public earlier this week for the first time since his cardiac arrest. He and his father walked out on stage with Drake during the rapper’s concert at Crypto.com Arena on Monday in downtown Los Angeles. Bronny and LeBron then sat in the prime seats for the show, and Drake recognized them during his concert.

The younger James, a 6-foot-3 guard, played at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth. He is considered one of the top freshman college players in the country, and a projected lottery pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

LeBron James has said he would like to remain in the NBA long enough to play alongside his son.

2nd UPDATE: Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, has been discharged from L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, three days after he went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics ‘medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” Dr. Merije Chukumerije said in a statement Thursday. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting.

“Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

News of Bronny’s release came after LeBron James issued a statement earlier Thursday that the family is “doing great” and everyone “is safe and healthy.”

1st UPDATE: LeBron James said Thursday that “everyone is doing great,” the latest update to emerge since his son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest Monday during a basketball practice at USC.

He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he spent some time in the ICU before being released in stable condition. There were no more details about the cause or the younger James’ current condition.

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James said today on Twitter. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

PREVIOUSLY, July 25 AM: Bronny James, basketball standout and the eldest son of LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest Monday during a practice session at USC and is now in stable condition.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a James family spokesperson said in a statement provided to multiple media outlets. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

The 18-year-old Bronny is entering his freshman year at USC. A four-star recruit, he was named a McDonald’s All-American as a senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, CA in 2023. He ranked 20th in the 2023 ESPN 100 rankings and was the sixth-rated point guard in the Class of 2023.

LeBron has spoken openly about wishing to play with his son in the NBA.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James told ESPN earlier this year. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don’t mean like [guarding one another all game] — because he’s a point guard and I’m a, at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

CNS contributed to this story.