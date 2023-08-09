Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Cause Of Death Confirmed By New York Medical Examiner

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of actor Robert De Niro, died July 2 from the toxic effects of a drug combination that included fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine, New York City’s medical examiner disclosed Tuesday.

The death was ruled accidental. Shortly after his death, Rodriguez’s mother Drena De Niro said in an Instagram post that “someone sold him fentanyl laced pills.”

Last month, a 20-year-old woman, Sofia Haley Marks, was arrested on federal narcotics charges in connection with the death.

Rodriguez, an occasional actor who appeared in the 2018 A Star Is Born feature film, was found dead in an apartment in the Wall Street neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. Robert De Niro said at the time that he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.”