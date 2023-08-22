Leah Remini-Hosted ‘People Puzzler’ Syndicated Game Show Gets Fall Premiere Date

People Puzzler, Game Show Network’s pop culture game show hosted by Leah Remini, has been cleared in more than 90% of the country with premiere on track for fall, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury announced Tuesday.

Based on the crosswords in People, the show will debut September 11 on market stations belonging to Fox, CBS, Nexstar, Scripps, Hearst, Gray, Sinclair and others, with Fox’s WWOR New York slotting it at 6 p.m. weeknights.

The format, comprised of 325 episodes from the first three seasons, has performed strongly on Game Show Network and is one of its top-rated original series.

“This hit game on GSN makes it a proven performer with over 300 episodes,” said Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein. “Having generated strong household ratings and adult 25-54 demos, and offering viewers a fan favorite with Leah as host, People Puzzler has deservedly earned its place on stations’ fall schedules.”

A game show that combines pop culture with fun facts, People Puzzler pits three contestants in a three-round battle requiring them to put their pop culture knowledge to the test. The contestant with the most points then moves into the “Fast Puzzle Bonus Round,” gaining the opportunity to win a cash prize.

People Puzzler is produced by Game Show Enterprises, Start Entertainment and People’s parent company Dotdash Meredith.

Two-time Emmy winner and Daytime Emmy nominee for Outstanding Game Show Host, Remini is best known for her portrayal as Carrie Heffernan on the long-running CBS comedy The King of Queens. She also created, produced and hosted the critically acclaimed documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, and most recently appeared as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. She is an executive producer of People Puzzler, with executive producer Rane Laymance, along with Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini for Start Entertainment and Rachel Feinberg for Dotdash Meredith.