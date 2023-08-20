Lionel Messi & Inter Miami Win Leagues Cup Trophy Following Dramatic Penalty Shootout

Lionel Messi has taken the Inter Miami soccer team to win the Leagues Cup trophy in a dramatic penalty shootout against Nashville SC.

Messi has only played with the MLS team for six games and has led the club to victory. Inter Miami FC have become unbeatable and their win at the Leagues Cup final was another example of the impact that Messi has had on the team that was established in 2018.

The soccer star from Argentina scored the first and only goal for Inter Miami during regular time at the 23-minute mark. Nashville would then tie up the match at the 57-minute mark.

After the 90 minutes were done, it was overtime but neither team was able to score to secure their victory.

During the penalty shootout round, Messi scored the first one in what wound up to be a dramatic ending to the multi-national competition. In a sudden death situation, Inter Miami’s Drake Callender blocked a ball from Nashville SC and sealed the deal to win the trophy. The final score of penalties was 9-10 with the victory for Inter Miami.

Watch the moment Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup in the video posted below.

WHAT. AN. ENDING.



The moment Drake Callender won it with a save for @InterMiamiCF! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Krx8sOfX6I — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023

Messi’s journey joining the MLS Inter Miami team will be chronicled in a new Apple TV+ docuseries.

The new docuseries will join the previously announced Apple Original documentary that will track the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, including five FIFA World Cup appearances, that ended with his first win at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.