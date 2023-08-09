‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Teaser Trailer: First Look At David Oyelowo As The Legendary U.S. Deputy Marshal; Photos

“I’m Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves, and your wicked days are done.” So warns David Oyelowo as the title character in the first teaser trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Paramount+ also released some of the first images from the anthology series, created for television by exec producer and showrunner Chad Feehan.

Per the logline: Lawmen: Bass Reeves will bring the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life. Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland and Dennis Quaid also star. Cast also includes Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars, and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes.

Sheridan and Oyelowo executive produce along with Feehan. The eight-episode season is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon exclusively for Paramount+.

In addition to Sheridan, Feehan and Oyelowo, the series is also executive produced by David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres this fall on Paramount+ in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets.

