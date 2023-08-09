Laura Jarrett To Co-Anchor NBC News’ ‘Saturday Today’

NBC News’ Laura Jarrett will co-anchor Saturday Today this fall, joining Peter Alexander as the weekend broadcast moves back to Studio 1A in New York after originating from Washington.

Jarrett, who starts on Sept. 9, will succeed Kristen Welker as she steps into her new role as moderator of Meet the Press. She also will continue as NBC News senior legal correspondent and Alexander will continue as the network’s chief White House correspondent.

Jarrett joined the network in January, covering the Justice Department and the Supreme Court, after six years at CNN. She had covered the DOJ and legal affairs for the network, and served as co-anchor of Early Start. Jarrett’s co-anchor at Early Start, Christine Romans, recently departed CNN as well, with reports that she is also heading to NBC News.

Libby Leist, executive vice president of Today and Lifestyle, said in a statement, “In her first months at NBC News, Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight and powerful storytelling. Not only is she a terrific journalist, she’s also a wonderful colleague.”

The network also announced that correspondent Joe Fryer would serve as Saturday Today feature anchor, while continuing as co-anchor of Morning News Now on NBC News Now.

Jarrett previously practiced law after earning a degree at Harvard. Her mother is Valerie Jarrett, who was senior adviser to President Barack Obama and is current CEO of the Obama Foundation.

Laura Jarrett told Today.com, “I love that she’s been super encouraging about helping me take this plunge. I think because she pivoted a lot in her career and had her own sort of non-traditional path, she gets it and has been so supportive.”