Latino Orgs Say Actors & Writers “Deserve A Deal That Protects Their Work & Livelihoods” Amid Strikes, Urges Support

Latino leaders are urging the support of striking actors and writers from underserved communities in an open letter released on the 100th day of the WGA strike.

“Stories are more than entertainment. They are a powerful tool for social change that fuels our collective movement to build a more equitable, just world for those who have been historically underrepresented and marginalized,” reads the letter, signed by 27 groups.

It continues, “Actors, writers, and directors are essential to this work. As we watch them do what they do best, we are reminded that their art influences how people think and feel about our communities – both at home and abroad. While we’re encouraged by some of the changes we have seen in recent years, we continue to deal with the repercussions from years of being actively erased and invisible on screen.”

While the signatories say they were optimistic about the summer, many projects will not be promoted in the usual big ways as actors and writers are limited as to what they can and cannot say based on the rules of their respective guilds. One major accomplishment for the Latino community in the mix is the Warner Bros film Blue Beetle, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and featuring a largely Latino cast led by Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña. It hits theaters August 18.

Read the groups’ open letter in full below.

Stories are more than entertainment. They are a powerful tool for social change that fuels our collective movement to build a more equitable, just world for those who have been historically underrepresented and marginalized.

Actors, writers, and directors are essential to this work. As we watch them do what they do best, we are reminded that their art influences how people think and feel about our communities – both at home and abroad. While we’re encouraged by some of the changes we have seen in recent years, we continue to deal with the repercussions from years of being actively erased and invisible on screen.

For decades, our network of organizations has advocated for more authentic, inclusive representation of the Latino community in film and television, both in front and behind the camera.

We’ve invested in creative talent development and executive pipeline programs to prepare aspiring

creators and a new generation of business leaders to succeed across our industry.

creators and a new generation of business leaders to succeed across our industry. We’ve created our own platforms to celebrate Latino excellence in media and honor work that uplifts

our communities.

our communities. We’ve served as cultural experts to studios, networks, and producers to ensure that their projects

authentically reflect our complex diversity.

authentically reflect our complex diversity. We’ve pushed those in leadership to provide fair, adequate resources to our writers, directors, and

talent so they don’t encounter unnecessary barriers in bringing their stories to life.

talent so they don’t encounter unnecessary barriers in bringing their stories to life. We’ve insisted on better representation within existing narratives by calling out harmful and

dangerous stereotypes, and we’ve held studio leadership accountable when they make irresponsible

creative decisions that have serious real-world consequences.

It’s clear that we still have a long way to go, but we’re proud of our Latino creatives who are elevating our humanity and moving culture forward through their work.

We were particularly optimistic about this summer. We were approaching a critical turning point for Latino representation as we saw the return of some of our favorite shows and characters, the launch of exciting new series, and prepared for a groundbreaking moment on the big screen – the first superhero movie directed, written, and starring Latinos. We were hopeful that our long overdue cultural moment had finally arrived.

And now we are confronted with this pivotal moment across the media industry; a double strike that will have a significantly disproportionate impact on artists from underrepresented communities.

Actors and writers deserve a deal that protects their work and livelihoods, so we will continue to support them as they fight for better treatment and fair compensation. And since we represent a rapidly growing demographic with tremendous influence over the global cultural landscape, we also remain dedicated to recognizing and celebrating their artistic excellence and its invaluable role in reflecting our community and culture on screen.

For the sake of current and future generations of Latinos, we will not delay our progress any longer. We invite you to join us in our effort to amplify the work that countless Latino artists have worked so hard to create. It’s important that we show up for them at a time when they are not able to promote their projects.

Our stories are universal and need to be told. Together, we must continue to advocate for a more equitable and inclusive industry, one that respects and honors our storytellers and stories.

Together in the movement,

Acevedo Foundation

Alliance of Latinx Executives

Avenida Productions

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI)

Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino

Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR)

Hispanic Coalition of Small Business (HCSB)

Hispanic Federation

Hispanic Heritage Foundation

LA Collab

Latin Heat

Latino Community Foundation

Latino Film Institute

Latino Filmmakers Network

Latino Slant

LTX Connect

Luz Media

National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP)

National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts

National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC)

New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF)

Nosotros

Poderistas

The Latinx House

UnidosUS

Voto Latino

We Are All Human

*Listed in alphabetical order