Lana Del Rey Fall Tour Dates Announced

Lana Del Rey has announced 10 U.S. fall tour dates behind her latest album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The small tour kicks off in Franklin, Tennessee next month, and includes a total of 10 dates in addition to her previously announced October 1 stand at the All Things Must Go Festival in Columbia, Maryland.

See the tour itinerary below.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour runs to early October and includes stops in Austin, Dallas, Tampa and Pittsburgh, among others.

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd was released in March, accompanied by a video for the song “Candy Necklace” with guest vocalist Jon Batiste.

See the full list of cities, dates and venues below.

Sept. 14 – Franklin, Tenn. at FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Ala. at Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, Fla. at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 – Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Brandon, Miss. at Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 1 – Columbia, Maryland at the All Things Go Music Festival, Merriweather Post Pavilion

Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, Penn. at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 5 – Charleston, W.Va. – Charleston Coliseum