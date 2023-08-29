Lamorne Morris, Ebon Moss-Bachrach & Kylie Bunbury To Star In Scripted Podcast Series ‘Possession’ For Audible From At Will Media

EXCLUSIVE: Lamorne Morris, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Kylie Bunbury are starring in a scripted podcast thriller.

The trio will lead Possession, which will launch on Amazon’s Audible on August 31. It comes from At Will Media, the company behind Apple’s Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy series and Academy starring Industry’s Myha’la Herrold.

Inspired by true events, Brandon, voiced by New Girl star Morris, and Justine, voiced by Big Sky star Bunbury, have just moved into their new house, an idyllic Craftsman bungalow in a picture-perfect enclave of East Los Angeles. Brandon has a new dream job in gaming, Justine is pregnant with their first child, and those cold Philly winters are behind them. Seemingly everything is perfect.

While the young black couple tries to get settled, they must contend with their privileged white neighbors, an unhoused man named Manny, voiced by The Bear star Moss-Bachrach, and family back east that doesn’t understand the move. But as jarring disturbances come from the walls, old and new traumas begin to surface for the couple, pushing their marriage and future plans to a breaking point. When what’s beneath the floorboards is revealed and the picturesque facade of suburban life is stripped bare, the cracks in the foundation can’t be ignored.

Written by Matthew Derby and Brianna Holt, and created by Derby and Connor Wright, it is exec produced by Derby, Morris and At Will Media’s Will Malnati and Rosie Guerin. Ashley Taylor and Briggon Snow produce and Jeanette McDuffie Merveille directs.

At Will Media is also behind Audible’s Breakthrough, a singing competition from Kelly Rowland, Sara Bareilles and Daveed Diggs, Koz, a scripted drama starring Taylor Kitsch and Kate Mara and Sorry Charlie Miller starring Zach Quinto and Michelle Buteau.

“This marks another exciting collaboration between At Will Media and Audible. Brought to life by best-in-class actors and an ominous and chilling score, Possession is a story that explores the intersection of class, race, and the housing crisis that we are proud to introduce to listeners,” said At Will Media’s Rosie Guerin.

The deal was put together by UTA’s Oren Rosenbaum.