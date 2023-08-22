Kountry Wayne’s Debut Stand-Up Special ‘A Woman’s Prayer’ Sets Netflix Premiere Date 

Netflix announced on Monday that A Woman’s Prayer, the first-ever comedy special from actor and comedian Kountry Wayne, will premiere on the platform September 19th.

Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., the special has the rising star comic meditate on everything from fatherhood to gender dynamics and faith. It’s directed by Jeff Tomsic, who in addition to the 2018 feature comedy Tag and shows like Idiotsitter, has helmed specials for everyone from Bert Kreischer (Razzle Dazzle, Hey Big Boy) to Steve Rannazzisi (Breaking Dad), Kurt Metzger (White Precious) and the late Norm Macdonald (the 3x Emmy-nominated Nothing Special).

Wayne, Tomsic, and Matthew Vaughan (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind) of Rotten Science served as executive producers.

One of the most in-demand touring comedians in the country, Wayne is currently out on the road for his “Help Is On The Way” tour — his second with Live Nation in two years, on the heels of “Straight Out The Mud.” The comedian, who has previously been tapped to perform as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, also released his debut book, named for his new tour, in April.

Other career highlights for the performer include starring in the BET original Christmas rom-com Holiday Heartbreak, the comedy Strange Love and the Peacock original film Praise This, appearing on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out with Nick Cannon, and co-hosting I Love Us, a comedy clip show on BET+ alongside Kym Whitley.

Wayne’s special comes to Netflix following the release of new works from comedians Tom Segura (Sledgehammer, July 4), Mark Normand (Soup to Nuts, July 25) and Jared Freid (37 and Single, August 15). Also coming up for release this fall is It’s Great To Be Here, the latest special from Michelle Wolf, on September 12th.