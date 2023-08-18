You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Suits’ Reigns Over Nielsen Streaming Charts For Fourth Consecutive Week; ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 Boosts Netflix Series To 1B Viewing Minutes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Kira Innes Departs Bad Robot As SVP Television

Bad Robot Logo

EXCLUSIVE: Kira Innes has left J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions where she had been for four years, most recently as SVP, Television, Deadline has learned. A rep for Bad Robot declined comment.

Innes joined the Warner Bros. Discovery-based company in 2019 as VP, Television and was promoted to SVP two years later, according to her Linkedin bio. During her tenure, she worked on a number of projects, including two series that ultimately didn’t get made, Demimonde at HBO and My Glory Was I Had Such Friends at Apple TV+.

Before going to Bad Robot, Innes spent four years at Fox TV Studios and its successor Fox21 TV Studios, rising to Director, Creative Affairs.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad