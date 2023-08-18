Kira Innes Departs Bad Robot As SVP Television

EXCLUSIVE: Kira Innes has left J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions where she had been for four years, most recently as SVP, Television, Deadline has learned. A rep for Bad Robot declined comment.
Innes joined the Warner Bros. Discovery-based company in 2019 as VP, Television and was promoted to SVP two years later, according to her Linkedin bio. During her tenure, she worked on a number of projects, including two series that ultimately didn’t get made, Demimonde at HBO and My Glory Was I Had Such Friends at Apple TV+.
Before going to Bad Robot, Innes spent four years at Fox TV Studios and its successor Fox21 TV Studios, rising to Director, Creative Affairs.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.