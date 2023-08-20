King Charles Urges England Lionesses To “Roar To Victory” In World Cup, After Prince William’s Public Apology

King Charles has joined the throng of well-wishers sending good luck messages to the England Lionesses ahead of their football match today in Australia, where they hope to clinch the Women’s World Cup title.

Charles sent a message on social media last night at 10pm in the UK, timed so the players would read it on waking up today on the other side of the world.

He wrote: “Good luck today and may you roar to victory.”

He signed off the message with his royal cypher, Charles R, and added an image of a lioness for good measure.

His message comes after backlash in the UK to his son Prince William’s decision not to travel to Australia to watch the game in person. William is the Football Association president, and many felt he would have made the effort had it been men playing in such an important game.

Sources in the Royal Family have told British media William’s concern for his carbon footprint – bearing in mind he travels to the US next week for his Earthshot environmental campaign – was heavily behind his decision not to fly to Australia.

Yesterday, William issued a video message of apology and good luck to the players, while his daughter Charlotte appeared alongside him holding a football.

He said,:

“Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow.

“We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Charlotte then added: “Good luck, Lionesses!”

The Lionesses beat Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals last week to book their place in their first ever World Cup final.