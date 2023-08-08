‘Kill Boksoon’ Filmmaker Byun Sung-Hyun Signs With Independent Artist Group

EXCLUSIVE: Following the powerhouse Netflix launch of his latest feature, the action thriller Kill Boksoon, Byun Sung-Hyun has signed with Independent Artist Group for representation.

A South Korean writer-director on the rise, Byun saw Boksoon debut as a Netflix Original in March after making its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. The film centers on Gil Bok-Soon (Jeon Do-yeon), a contract killer and single mother who struggles to find the right balance between her personal and professional lives.

Byun’s latest debuted as the most watched non-English film on Netflix globally and remained in the streamer’s Top 10 worldwide ranking for over six weeks. Pic not only landed at No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched film chart in Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam, but also made the Top 10 in 82 other countries including Canada, Germany, Spain, Brazil and New Zealand.

First garnering international attention with his crime action flick The Merciless, which screened in the Midnight Section of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Byun’s follow-up was the political drama Kingmaker, for which he was awarded Best Director at both the Baeksang Arts Awards and the Grand Bell Awards, two of South Korea’s most prestigious ceremonies recognizing excellence in storytelling. The multi-hyphenate continues to be managed by Chris S. Lee at B&C Content.

Officially launched in June, following a merger between Agency for the Performing Arts and the music touring agency Artist Group International, IAG also has on its roster notable creatives including Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Gary Oldman, Regina Hall, Donnie Yen, Lily Gladstone, William H. Macy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Delroy Lindo, Brianna Hildebrand, Tyrese Gibson, Melissa Leo, John Cusack, Cole Hauser, Ms. Pat, Ken Jeong, Rosa Salazar and Mel Gibson.