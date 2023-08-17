Director Dimitri Logothetis Prepping Trilogy Closer ‘Kickboxer: Armageddon’ & Action Thriller ‘Flying Shadow’ 

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran action director Dimitri Logothetis (Jiu Jitsu, Kickboxer: Retaliation) is gearing up to shoot his latest set of features, Kickboxer: Armageddon and Flying Shadow, in Mississippi and Malta.

Scripts for both were written prior to the start of the strikes, and each project is currently in pursuit of a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement, the goal being to kick off production for each in January.

Armageddon is the final chapter in a reboot trilogy based on the Kickboxer action franchise, which originally starred Jean-Claude Van Damme. The first film directed by Mark DiSalle and David Worth, which debuted in 1989, introduced viewers to Kurt Sloane (Van Damme), who must learn the ancient kickboxing art of Muay Thai in order to avenge his brother. While later entries Kickboxer: Vengeance and Kickboxer: Retaliation would also feature the action star, he was absent through the second and fifth installments, with the focus segueing to Kurt’s younger brother, David (Sasha Mitchell).

Logothetis’ trilogy has Alain Moussi portraying Sloane, who in Argmaeddon sees his world turned upside down once again, when an explosion meant for him kills his wife and baby. With nothing left to lose, Kurt runs ferociously through the underground fight scene of Malaysia, training to track down and assassinate the man responsible, Master Durand’s twin brother Cesare. Script is written by Logothetis and Jim McGrath, who wrote the original reboot. Rejoining Logothetis on the producing front are Joel Shapiro and Rob Hickman.

Action thriller Flying Shadow follows ex-military Black Ops secret service agent Travis Rawls and commander of Chinese private security force Ling as they work to avoid certain tragedy when the ancient legendary sword, Flying Shadow, is stolen, leaving the President’s life hanging in the balance. Logothetis and McGrath also wrote this script, with the former to produce.

Well known for his work on indie martial arts films, Logothetis most recently completed production on Gunner, an actioner starring Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth. He previously reinvigorated the Kickboxer action franchise with the films Kickboxer: Vengeance and Kickboxer: Retaliation — co-writing and producing the former, and additionally serving as director on the latter. He also wrote, directed and produced the sci-fi thriller Jiu Jitsu, starring Nicolas Cage, and serves as President of Acme Rocket Fuel, as well as Kings Road Entertainment.

Logothetis is repped by Peter Meyer Management; Moussi by The Characters Talent Agency and Paul Hastings.