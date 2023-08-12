Hiring Kevin Spacey For Welsh Thriller “Was Risk Worth Taking,” Reveals Co-Star

Making the decision to hire Kevin Spacey for an upcoming film before his acquittal of sexual assault was worth the risk, according to his co-star and producer.

Lauren Metcalfe, who worked with the Oscar winner on the film Control – due for release in December – told the BBC that collaborating with Spacey was “an incredible experience.”

She said:

“He was cleared [in the US] at the time and we wanted to base it [the decision to hire him] on facts rather than to enter into cancel culture.

“We were really privileged that he signed on for the role and then working with him has been one of the highlights of my career.

“As a producer, on that side of things, we all discussed it all together at length, you know, pros and cons.

“I feel that everyone I met had their own opinion on what was happening and so it was a really tricky time to navigate through so much noise.”

“It’s all the questions that you would normally consider; How is it going to affect your movie? How is it going to affect you moving forward with your career – it was a risk that I think we were all willing to take.

Control was written and directed by Gene Fallaize, and stars Metcalfe as a fictional home secretary whose car is remotely hijacked by a character voiced by Spacey.

Spacey was acquitted in July of multiple allegations of sexualt assault. Before the court case, in an interview, he said there were directors and producers “ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London.”