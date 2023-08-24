Kevin Smith Re-Teams With Dark Horse Comics For ‘Quick Stops II’

Kevin Smith onstage at the "Masters of the Universe: Revolution" panel at the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Smith’s next stop in his Askewniverse will be a re-team with Dark Horse Comics on comic book series sequel Quick Stops II.

The black-and-white four-issue anthology series will explore the origin story of character Nancy Goldruff — first mentioned in Smith’s 1999 movie Dogma as creator of a kids’ film and TV series called Mooby — and the bovine franchise she spawned.

Smith told us: “In Quick Stops I, we visited four small stories in the Askewniverse. So for Quick Stops II, we did four issues of a massive story that spans a few decades to tell the tale of Mooby, the Golden Calf. And where that salacious story takes us is gritty, graphic and grotesquely grown up. I cannot wait to introduce you to Nancy Goldruff – who warranted merely a mention in 1999’s Dogma, but gets a full-fledged secret origin story in Quick Stops II!”

Joining Smith is Ahmed Raafat as series artist and Andrew Thomas as letterer. The series is due to launch on November 22, 2023.

Clerks and Chasing Amy director Smith is currently in pre-production on Netflix TV series Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Dark Horse Comics, one of the US’s biggest comics publishers, is known for series including Sin City, Hellboy, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 300, Umbrella Academy and various Star Wars spinoffs.