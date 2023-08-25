Kevin Hart Ends Up In Wheelchair After Racing Former NFL Player Stevan Ridley In 40-Yard Dash

Kevin Hart has learned a tough lesson after trying to do “young stuff” that landed him in a wheelchair for the time being.

Hart shared his painful experience in a video on his verified Instagram post in which he calls himself “the dumbest man alive!!!!!” in the caption.

The 44-year-old comedian said he and ex-NFL running Stevan Ridley got into an argument about who win in a race and they decided to settle by running a 40-yard dash. Hart learned the hard way that that’s a tough ask in your 40s.

“We get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash,” Hart said. “40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s–t. Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk. Sit my ass down. This is 44.”

Will Smith is among those who commented on Hart’s video, writing “Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!! Ex NBA star Matt Barnes wrote “That was a hell of a day. You need to put some spinners on your wheelchair.”

In 2019, Hart suffered “major back injuries” in a car crash in Calabasas.

Hart’s comedy series Die Hard recently was renewed for a for a third season at Roku on the heels of a record-breaking premiere weekend for Season 2. He recently wrapped action comedy Lift, directed by F. Gary Gray, which is slated to premiere on Netflix on January 12, 2024. He’ll also be seen starring with Cate Blanchett in Borderlands, Eli Roth’s upcoming feature film adaptation of the bestselling series of video games.