Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Say The Wrong Thing And It Could Mean Your Life: Documentary On Pakistan’s Extreme Blasphemy Law Goes For Emmy

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Ken Jennings To Host ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ As ABC Sets Premiere Dates For Gameshows, ‘Shark Tank’ & ‘AFV’

Christopher Willard/ABC/ Getty Images

Ken Jennings is taking over hosting duties for the upcoming season of Celebrity Jeopardy!.

The Jeopardy! co-host replaces Mayim Bialik, who hosted the first season of the show.

However, Deadline revealed that The Big Bang Theory star Bialik decided against hosting the final week of filming for Season 39, standing in solidarity with the striking writers. Add striking actors to that news and now you have Jennings taking over.

Related Stories

The show will premiere its second season at 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, and will be followed by season premieres of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9pm and The $100,000 Pyramid at 10 p.m.

RELATED: ABC Leans Into Unscripted For Strike Contingent Schedule; ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Back On Mondays As Net Hopes For Scripted Midseason Including ‘9-1-1’

Season 15 of Shark Tank will premiere at 8 p.m. Friday, September 29, while AFV will return on at 7 p.m. October 1.

Separately, the Disney-owned network dated The Golden Bachelor for 8 p.m. September 28, followed by the new Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Leaves Final Week Of Filming In Solidarity With Writers But Production Continues

It comes as ABC’s fall schedule is set to be unscripted heavy as a result of the strikes.

RELATED: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘All Stars’, ‘Untucked’ After- Shows Renewed By MTV & Paramount+

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad