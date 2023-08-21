Ken Jennings To Host ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ As ABC Sets Premiere Dates For Gameshows, ‘Shark Tank’ & ‘AFV’

Ken Jennings is taking over hosting duties for the upcoming season of Celebrity Jeopardy!.

The Jeopardy! co-host replaces Mayim Bialik, who hosted the first season of the show.

However, Deadline revealed that The Big Bang Theory star Bialik decided against hosting the final week of filming for Season 39, standing in solidarity with the striking writers. Add striking actors to that news and now you have Jennings taking over.

The show will premiere its second season at 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, and will be followed by season premieres of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9pm and The $100,000 Pyramid at 10 p.m.

Season 15 of Shark Tank will premiere at 8 p.m. Friday, September 29, while AFV will return on at 7 p.m. October 1.

Separately, the Disney-owned network dated The Golden Bachelor for 8 p.m. September 28, followed by the new Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

It comes as ABC’s fall schedule is set to be unscripted heavy as a result of the strikes.

