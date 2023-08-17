Kathryn Hoedt Dies: Morning News Producer At Sacramento TV Station KCRA3 Was 23

Kathryn Hoedt, a morning news producer at Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA3, died from trauma suffered after falling 30 feet from a rope swing onto a rocky shoreline at Lake Folsom in Northern California. She was 23.

On Saturday, Hoedt fell from an illegal swing set up near the Rattlesnake Bar Boat Launch of Folsom Lake, around 25 miles from Sacramento.

An off-duty doctor was summoned to the site from a nearby boat ramp. He performed CPR before an ambulance arrived.

Hoedt was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Her mother, Beth, told KCRA, “I can’t believe it’s real, you know, she was such a bright light.”

Her father added, “She just made such a massive impact and only at 23,” he said. “I just wish she could have been here for another 60, 70 years. I can’t image what she could have done. It’s just devastating to me.”

Officials said rope swings pose a danger because they are attached to trees that are not stress-tested. That means the ropes or branches can break without warning.

Rope swings are officially banned from Folsom Lake. The water level at the lake is down, exposing the shoreline.

Hoedt worked as a news producer for KCRA’s 8 a.m. morning show, after graduating two years ago with a master’s degree from New York University.

A statement from KCRA news director Derek Schnell praised Hoedt.

“Our team is heartbroken about the loss of Katie Hoedt,” he said “She had a vibrant personality, she lit up the newsroom with her enthusiasm and her laughter was contagious. She was also proud to be a journalist and she was deeply committed to serving our community. Katie had a bright future ahead of her and she’ll be deeply missed.”