Karsen Liotta To Headline Indie Anthology Pic Handed SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

EXCLUSIVE: Karsen Liotta (Blackbird), daughter of the late Ray Liotta, is headlining an anthology indie pic that has been handed a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

Liotta is leading Sunfish (& Other Stories On Green Lake), the debut feature from short film writer-director Sierra Falconer, alongside Marceline Hugot (Julia & Julie) and Wayne Duvall (O Brother, Where Art Thou?).

The anthology follows the residents of a small town and the lake that binds them together. The four stories weave together themes of belonging, coming of age, and rural lake life, exploring a deeper commentary about community, the collateral damage that ensues from the changes in our lives, and how it can reverberate in relationships and the process of maturation.

Also featuring in Sunfish are Adam Lefevre (Ozark), Dominic Bogart (American Primeval), Emily Hall (Lumina), Maren Heary (She Said), Tenley Kellogg (Faith Under Fire) and Jim Kaplan (Marry Me) in leading roles. Supporting cast are Lauren Sweetser (Winter’s Bone), Michela Luci (Dino Dana), Jonathan Stoddard (Furry Little Christmas), Ethan Stoddard (Full Circle), Brooke Butler (Ozark), Giovanni Mazza (Bella and the Bulldogs), Bella Shaw (The Santa Clauses), Luke Barnett(Faith Based), Clayton Hoff (To Leslie) and Jaime Gallagher (Nightshade).

The pic is one of more than 100 to have been handed an interim agreement from the actors union, an exemption given to movies that don’t come from the major studios. It will begin photography shortly in northern Michigan amidst the strikes. The lightning-rod topic of SAG interims has come under scrutiny in recent days.

Liotta’s father Ray Liotta died last year aged 67. Her past credits include Hubie Halloween, Shades of Blue and Black Bird.

Falconer and Grant Ellison are producers on Sunfish, alongside Chris Loud and Nick Loud, who are co-producing. Jaime Gallagher is also the casting director. Liotta is repped by Gersh and Authentic. Hugot is repped by SMS Talent. Duvall is repped by MKS and Cornerstone.