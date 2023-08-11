‘Jurassic Park’ 30th Anniversary Re-Release Scheduled This Month From RealD & Universal

Jurassic Park will hit theaters again on Aug. 25 in celebration of the Steven Spielberg pic’s 30th anniversary. The movie will be re-released in RealD 3D-equipped theaters across North America.

Jurassic Park was converted to 3D in 2013 for the film’s 20th anniversary. The original 1993 release of the film shattered box office records, setting a new benchmark at the time for the highest-grossing film in history with $357M domestic, $978M worldwide. The pic’s 2013 re-release grossed an additional $45M stateside. The total lifetime total of the Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum movie is $404.2M domestic, and $1.1 billion worldwide.

Early showings of the 3D-exclusive presentation will begin at 4pm on Thursday, August 24.

“There’s truly no better way to see Jurassic Park than on the big screen,” said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. “The monumental impact it made back in 1993 stands as a true testament to Steven Spielberg’s unparalleled genius. Not only did it firmly secure its place as a timeless classic, but its energy and excitement remain as vibrant as ever. With this release in RealD 3D cinemas across the US and Canada, we’re thrilled to offer moviegoers the chance to rediscover this movie once again on a big screen.”

Sean Spencer, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for RealD, added, “For audiences who have not experienced this beloved classic on the big screen in years, now is the chance to see the original Jurassic Park in 3D. This is summertime event moviegoing the way it was meant to be seen.”

Jurassic Park is based on the best-selling novel by Michael Crichton, with a screenplay by Crichton and David Koepp. Neill and Dern play paleontologists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, who, along with mathematician Ian Malcolm (Goldblum), are selected to tour an island theme park populated by cloned dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park’s mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they quickly find out otherwise when the predators break free and go on the hunt.

Jurassic Park also stars Ariana Richards, Joseph Mazzello, Wayne Knight, Martin Ferrero, BD Wong, Bob Peck and Samuel L. Jackson. The movie won three Oscars including Best Sound Effects, Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects. The pic features a musical score by composer John Williams.

The entire Jurassic Park franchise spanning six movies counts $6.07 billion at the global box office.