Josh Seiter Dies: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Was 36

Josh Seiter, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, has died. He was 36.

Seiter was featured in Season 11, which aired in 2015, of the ABC dating show which had Kaitlyn Bristowe searching for love. The Chicago resident, exotic dancer and law student was eliminated on the first week of the show.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” Seiter’s family said in a statement shared on his verified Instagram account. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

The statement continued, “Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace. We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

The cause of death was not revealed but the statement ended with a message “for anybody who is experiencing mental health crisis” with a phone line to reach for help.

In the past, Seiter was open about mental health struggles recalling when he was 21 “depression and anxiety felt overwhelming.”

“The intrusive thoughts from my OCD built up over time and eventually caused me to go into a dissociative state of endless depression and anxiety leading to derealization and a psychotic break,” he shared on an Instagram post back in 2021. “I attempted suicide, was hospitalized, underwent electroshock therapy, and was re-hospitalized.”

Seiter said he had “spent the last 11 years in therapy” and encouraged other people to seek help as “you aren’t alone” and “there is hope and there are resources, and it does get better.”