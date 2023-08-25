John Lennon-May Pang Documentary ‘The Lost Weekend: A Love Story’ Acquired By Briarcliff

EXCLUSIVE: Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, the documentary feature in which May Pang discusses her whirlwind love affair with singer John Lennon, when she was just 23 years old and his assistant. The film, which premiered at Tribeca, is directed by Eve Brandstein, Richard Kaufman, and Stuart Samuels. The tale is told through May’s inside perspective, capturing a love affair that shaped a prolific period for Lennon post-Beatles.

Briarcliff will premiere the docu on digital and Blu-ray on October 13, 2023, the week of John Lennon’s birthday, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

A lesser known chapter in the life of the late Beatles singer Lennon, it took 50 years for Pang to tell her story on film. She recounts her 18-month relationship with John—a relationship orchestrated by Yoko Ono herself. During this period, May helped John reunite with his son Julian Lennon, and participated firsthand in his most productive period post-Beatles. That included the release of albums like Mind Games, Walls and Bridges, and collaborations with David Bowie and Elton John. The film has moments with Julian Lennon, Mick Jagger, Alice Cooper, and Paul McCartney, as May tells what it was like to be a 23-year-old experiencing her first unforgettable love.

“After 50 years, I finally get to share my story of John and myself through my eyes and my voice,” Pang said. “I want to thank Tom Ortenberg for making this a reality for me.”

Said Briarcliff CEO Ortenberg: “As a music lover and a real fan of the Beatles, I am excited to partner with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and this group of incredible filmmakers to share May’s amazing story with audiences. “The Lost Weekend is a story that will resonate deeply with anyone captivated by the magic of John Lennon and the complexities of human relationships.”

Christal Curry, Brandstein, Kaufman and Samuels produced. Executive Producers include Micki Purcell, Peggy Taylor, Eric DeWitt, Randy & Sherry Fix, Kate & Hans Morris, Fred Freeman, Harri Mark, Bob Francis, Jonathan Gould.

The deal was negotiated by Tom Ortenberg and Jessica Rose on behalf of Briarcliff Entertainment. Here is the trailer they’ve come up with: