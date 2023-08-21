UTA Signs Showdown Productions’ John Ierardi

EXCLUSIVE: UTA on Monday announced its signing of writer, producer and executive John Ierardi for representation in all areas.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the UTA family,” Ierardi told Deadline. “The company has always been a pillar in the industry at giving creatives a voice and I couldn’t be happier to start this next chapter.”

Ierardi teamed with Bo Youngblood in 2019 to launch Showdown Productions, a production company whose mission is to produce material with a strong artistic vision that provides critical commentary on diverse social issues.

The company, where he serves as an executive, most recently wrapped production on the Will Wernick-directed pool hall drama Break, starring Victor Rasuk and Jeff Kober, as well as the thriller In Flight, which Ierardi co-wrote from his own story. Youngblood helmed the latter title, which stars Cristo Fernandez (Ted Lasso), Tiffany Smith (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) and Maria Russell (Jury Duty), and will be put up for sales this November.

Ierardi also previously exec produced Epix’s horror pic Torn Hearts from Blumhouse Television, which starred Katey Sagal, Abby Quinn and Alexxis Lemire, as well as the comedic crime thriller The Pay Day, additionally producing the thriller Safe at Home, which was based on his story.

Other upcoming projects from Ierardi include the thriller The Cure, written by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer; the female-led action thriller Find Me from UTA writer-podcaster client Dave Beazley, which Marci Wiseman is producing; and the satirical thriller The Reception, penned by Raymond Creamer, which UTA is packaging. He continues to be represented by Bronson Law Group.