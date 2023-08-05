John Gosling Dies: Keyboardist For The Kinks Was 75

The Kinks keyboard player John Gosling has died at 75, according to the band’s official social media page. No cause or further details were provided.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.”

Lead singer Ray Davies added, “Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John.’ Ray’s younger brother Dave Davies added: ‘I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing.

“He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

Drummer Mick Avory also paid tribute to Gosling. “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour…Which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him.”

Gosling was with the Kinks from 1970 to 1978, appearing on 10 albums and contributing to the demo of their hit, “Lola.”

No details on survivors or memorial plans was available.