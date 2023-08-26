Joe Keery Says ‘Stranger Things’ Ending “Won’t Be Easy” But “It Does Feel Like It’s Time”

Joe Keery is preparing to say goodbye to Stranger Things as the Netflix series will end after five seasons. For the actor who has portrayed Steve Harrington in all seasons of the show, it’s a bittersweet moment.

“It does feel like it’s time. It won’t be easy for it to end,” he told Women’s Wear Daily in an interview before the SAG-AFTRA strike. “I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show.”

He continued, “So it’s very convoluted. There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it….Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too.”

As of now, filming for the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series has been halted due to the actors and writers strike. Once the strike is over, production for the show should pick up.

Keery is not the only one talking about the show ending. Millie Bobby Brown had previously talked to WWD expressing she felt ready to move forward.

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” she told the outlet in an interview before the strike. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”