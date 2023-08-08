The Weather Channel Lands Sit-Down Interview With Joe Biden To Talk Climate Change

Joe Biden sat down with The Weather Channel’s Stephanie Abrams for an interview.

The topic was climate change and extreme weather as Biden visited the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

The Weather Channel said that the full interview will air on the network on Wednesday starting at 6 a.m. ET on America’s Morning Headquarters. It will be replayed throughout the day on the channel’s streaming app.

The White House has been focusing in part on Biden appearances in non-traditional media, in as much as The Weather Channel is an alternative to Beltway media. Last month, Biden sat for an interview for Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

Ali Zaidi, Biden’s national climate adviser, was asked by a reporter Monday about a Washington Post poll that showed most people — 57% — disapprove of the president’s handling of climate change. That is despite the passage last year of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included one of the largest federal outlays to tackle the climate crisis.

“I think the signal we’re getting is that the American people — and frankly, people all around the world — want everybody to go as fast as they can, faster and faster, picking up the pace of climate action,” Zaidi said. “That’s what the president has been focused on, right? And it’s looking for opportunity in places we haven’t seen it before.”

In a statement, Byron Allen, the chairman and CEO of Weather Channel parent Allen Media Group, said, “Understanding the effects of climate change and the actions necessary to combat it can help save lives. Saving lives and protecting property is the core mission of The Weather Channel. We are proud to be leading the climate conversation with the president of the United States and other world leaders.”