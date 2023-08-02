“It Was Compelling”: Joe Biden Offers His Take After Seeing ‘Oppenheimer’

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden depart Atlantic Theaters Movies at Midway by the backdoor after seeing the film Oppenheimer in Rehoboth Beach, DE.

As news of Donald Trump’s latest indictment dominated cable news headlines, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were watching one of this summer’s box office hits, Oppenheimer.

They were doing so not at the White House, but at a public screening at Atlantic Theaters Movies at Midway in Rehoboth Beach, DE, where they have been on vacation this week.

“It was compelling,” Biden said, per a White House pool report.

According to the pool reporter, the Bidens sat seven rows back with half of a row by themselves, and they did not move from their spots throughout the screening.

The multiplex also is showing the other big movie of the summer, Barbie, but there is no word yet on whether the Bidens have seen that film. A recent screening in Washington, D.C. drew a host of media and political types, with a pre-showing event at the British Ambassador’s residence.

The White House has hosted screenings of other movies, often tied to topical issues. The Disney+/Hulu project Flamin’ Hot was screened on the South Lawn in June. The First Family also has a theater at the White House, space that has been used as a cloak room, where they can view recent releases sent by the studios.

The administration also has taken part in a special screening of Oppenheimer, with the State Department’s Mallory Stewart delivering remarks at a showing of the film last week in D.C. “Part of what this movie is doing is also raising awareness, and that – in itself- is an arms control concept,” she said.