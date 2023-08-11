Jodie Sweetin “Disappointed” Her New Film Was Sold To Great American Family

Jodie Sweetin is not a happy camper. The former Full House star is expressing disappointment that her upcoming film Craft Me A Romance has been sold to Great American Family, the network where her former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure serves as chief creative officer

In a statement to People, Sweetin said she was surprised the film had been sold to GAF without her knowledge.

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” Sweetin said. “So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.”

“I am disappointed,” she added, “but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.”

When Bure moved to Great American Family from Crown Media Family Networks’ Hallmark Channel last year, she said that she believed GAF intends to “keep traditional marriage at the core” of their movies. The remark sparked strong backlash, including from former One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton, who called Bure a “bigot.” In contrast to GAF, Bure’s movies at Hallmark Channel frequently featured LGBTQ+ characters.

Craft Me a Romance stars Sweetin as Nicole Borden, the owner of a quaint arts and crafts store who is faced with an ultimatum when the owner of a rival arts and crafts store tells her she must either sell her store or be forced out of business.

Sweetin stars along with Brent Bailey, Maxwell Caulfield, J.P. Manoux and Julie Brown, among others.