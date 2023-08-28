JoAnne Colonna Joins Linden Entertainment As Partner, Ends 20-Year Run At Brillstein Entertainment Partners

EXCLUSIVE: JoAnne Colonna has joined Linden Entertainment as a partner alongside founders Nicole King and Stacy O’Neil. She ends a 20-year run at Brillstein Entertainment Partners, where she was a manager and partner. Colonna will operate between Linden’s LA and NY offices.

“JoAnne is someone we have long admired,” King and O’Neil said “She is very highly respected and valued both by her clients and by people within the industry as a whole. She is passionate about her work and we are thrilled to have her join us. We are excited to have such a strong partner as we look to continue to build to a dynamic future for Linden.”

Said Colonna: “I am excited to partner with Stacy after having worked together for many years. Nicole and Stacy are both incredibly driven and entrepreneurial; they take great care in their work to create unique and exciting opportunities for their clients, as well as for the great company they’ve created and continue to build. I am grateful to my Brillstein family for the past 18+ years and all that we have accomplished together. I’ve learned so much from my colleagues, many of whom I feel fortunate to be able to call friends. I look forward to joining the incredible Linden team on this next phase of my professional journey.”

She leaves Brillstein amicably. “JoAnne has contributed much to the Brillstein legacy,” said the partners. “We wish her the very best in this next adventure.”

Colonna has had long relationships with talent, ranging from Brendan Fraser — who won the Oscar for The Whale — Eva Longoria, Forest Whitaker and Anna Paquin to Sarah Michelle Gellar, Andy Garcia, Alden Ehrenreich, Norman Reedus, Shay Mitchell, Daniel Dae Kim, Chante Adams, Elijah Wood, Bresha Webb and more.

Colonna also has an extensive producing career, currently serving as a producer and partner at Bigbaldhead, the production company of client Norman Reedus. Together, they have an overall deal at AMC Studios with several high-level projects across multiple platforms in development. Colonna also served as an executive producer on the Sarah Michelle Gellar-led series Ringer and HBO pilot The Wonderful Maladys.

King and O’Neil formed Linden in 2020, and they most recently brought in Riva Marker – Jake Gyllenhaal’s former partner in Nine Stories – to be CEO of Linden Productions. Most recently, Marker produced the critically acclaimed crime-drama Reality starring Sydney Sweeney. Linden Entertainment is a co-producer on Alex Timbers and David Byrne’s new Broadway musical Here Lies Love. Linden’s upcoming pics include Family Switch, the Netflix film starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, and an untitled Xmas film that Melissa McCarthy is starring in for Universal and Peacock.

On the management side, Linden clients include Vin Diesel, Jennifer Garner, Amy Adams, Vanessa Kirby, Rachel Weisz, Eiza Gonzalez, Pom Klementieff, Beanie Feldstein, Hilary Duff, Jenny Slate, Giovanni Ribisi, Scott Caan, Karen Gillan and Kat Dennings, among others. There is also Linden Ventures, an investment and incubation division that helped launch Once Upon a Farm, which saw over $100 million in sales, and Molly Sims’ YSE Beauty, Casa Azul with Eiza Gonzalez, and more.