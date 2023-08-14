Jimmy Fallon Surprises At Jonas Brothers’ Yankee Stadium Concert With “Mr. Brightside” Performance

(L-R) Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Jimmy Fallon, and Joe Jonas pose backstage during Jonas Brothers “Five Albums, One Night” Tour - New York at Yankee Stadium on August 13, 2023 in New York City.

There was a surprise guest at the Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium concert Sunday night. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon made an unexpected appearance, joining the Jonas Brothers onstage and leading the crowd in a sing-along version of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.”

Huge thanks to @JonasBrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on ‘The Tour’ tour. And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world’s biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget,” the Tonight Show host wrote on X (fka Twitter), along with a video of the performance. You can watch it below.

It’s been quiet in the late-night world amid ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The AMPTP and WGA held their first day of bargaining Friday since the Writers Guild went on strike May 2. Negotiations will resume this week after the companies made a counterproposal to the guild’s proposals.

The Yankee Stadium concert was the second stop on the Jonas Brothers’ world tour, which began on August 12 and is set to continue until June 20, 2024, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Jimmy Fallon performs onstage during Jonas Brothers “Five Albums, One Night” Tour. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

In an earlier interview with ET, Joe Jonas acknowledged that he’d been feeling “overwhelmed” ahead of the Yankee Stadium stop, which features tunes from across five different albums.

“But now that we’ve gotten it up and running and we did a dress rehearsal with a live audience, two nights ago, I think we finally realized we can do this thing,” Joe Jonas said. “We built an incredible show for the people out there that have question marks in their brains saying, ‘How are these boys going to do this?’ Well, we can and we will. We’ll see you at Yankees.”

Next stop is Boston on Tuesday.