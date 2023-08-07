‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 6 Return Heats Up MTV’s Thursday Primetime Ratings

EXCLUSIVE: Jersey Shore Family Vacation is heating up MTV’s summer ratings.

The second half of Season 6 premiered on August 3 with a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, according to live+same-day Nielsen data.

That’s up 306% from the average Thursday primetime rating over the prior four weeks, which was around a 0.1.

In fact, the episode drove MTV’s highest Thursday primetime ratings share in more than two years as well as the best ratings share for Jersey Shore Family Vacation in more than four years. The premiere episode’s ratings share was up 21% vs. the last season premiere, according to Paramount Global.

The episode brought Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola back to the cast after 11 years, alongside longtime cast members Pauly D, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” McFarley, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick.

Fans had a lot to say about Giancola’s return apparently, as the episode generated nearly 600,000 social media engagements, Paramount Global reports. That’s 393% more than the Season 6A premiere.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Frank Miccolis for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as Executive Producer for MTV.