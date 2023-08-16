‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 6 Scores Another Thursday Ratings Win For MTV

EXCLUSIVE: Jersey Shore Family Vacation is still coming in strong on the ratings front.

After the premiere episode for Season 6B brought in record ratings for MTV, last Thursday’s episode followed in its footsteps. For the second consecutive week, the series scored the network its best Thursday primetime share in more than two years.

The episode, titled “Code Word: Lasagna,” was up 5% versus last week’s primetime share, making it the highest share for an episode of the series in over three years, according to Paramount Global.

This comes after the season’s August 7 debut was the best season premiere for Jersey Shore Family Vacation in more than four years.

The Season 6 premiere brought the return of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola to the cast after 11 years, alongside longtime cast members Pauly D, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.

Online buzz about the series only seems to be increasing with a 43% lift week-over-week to 701,000 views, according to Paramount Global.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Frank Miccolis for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as Executive Producer for MTV.

New episodes air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.