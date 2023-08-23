Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer & Ronny Chieng to Headline A Very Good+ Night of Comedy 2023 Gala At Carnegie Hall

Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Ronny Chieng will be the special headlining performers of this year’s A Very Good+ Night of Comedy fundraising show at Carnegie Hall to benefit the Good+Foundation founded by Jessica Seinfeld.

The foundation’s marquee fundraiser will return to Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage in New York City on October 18. In addition to the headlining performances, the evening’s special guests will include DJ D-Nice. A post-show party is set to take place at the nearby Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The Good+Foundation, with operations in New York City and Los Angeles, is a national non-profit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers, and caregivers, all in an effort to create upward trajectories for the families. This year’s benefit performances is expected to raise over $2 million.

“We are thrilled to return to Carnegie Hall with this outstanding line-up to benefit Good+Foundation’s work with under-resourced families,” said Jessica Seinfeld in a statement. “We thank our supporters and sponsors, who have helped us reach remarkable milestones over the last 22 years.

“In 2022,” she continued, “we served 275,000 families and distributed $12,466,296 worth of goods. So far this year, we have received recognition from the Congressional Dads Caucus for our innovative fatherhood approach, and surpassed $100 million in donated goods. This event celebrates our progress and reaffirms the importance of Good+ Foundation’s programming and investment in families in the face of rising need.”