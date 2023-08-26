Clarkson’s Farm “Bigger Than Clarkson” Say Amazon Bosses, As Hit Show’s Future Is Unclear

Clarkson’s Farm is one of Amazon Prime’s biggest homegrown hits and by far its most popular UK-made show, but it could come to an end after the next series, with platform bosses revealing they were “shocked and disappointed” by the presenter’s comments about Meghan Markle.

The Guardian reports that Amazon Prime Video chief Fozia Khan told Edinburgh TV Festival had made the decision to continue filming the third series for release in 2024. She said: “I think the thing that I want to say is that the show is so much bigger than Clarkson.”

Her colleague Dan Grabiner said the company had made no decision about a fourth.

The presenter, who previously fronted Top Gear for the BBC and is one of the hosts of Amazon’s Grand Tour, wrote in a column for The Sun newspaper that he hated Markle “on a cellular level” and dreamt of a time when she would be “paraded naked in the street”. He later apologised, saying he had written the piece in a hurry and forgotten to include the reference to Game of Thrones.

The press regulator Ipso received a record number of complaints and ruled that Clarkson had discriminated against Markle.

Grabiner told a discussion panel at the television festival: “It’s a very complex topic but we’re not interrupting production of the current season … we get messages from farmers around the world who just love the show, saying they have never really seen their world properly reflected on-screen before, which is amazing. It’s a hell of a lot bigger than Jeremy Clarkson.”

Clarkson has also recorded another series of the quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? for ITV, but his return to the show after that has not been confirmed.