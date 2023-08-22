Jennifer Aniston Is Not A Fan Of Cancel Culture: “Is There No Redemption? I Don’t Put Everybody In The Harvey Weinstein Basket”

Jennifer Aniston is making it clear that she is not a fan of cancel culture and is opening up as to why she feels like that.

“I’m so over cancel culture,” she told Wall Street Journal Magazine. “I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means.… Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

The Morning Show star said she doesn’t have any harassment experiences from Weinstein but she doesn’t have fond memories of him.

“He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’ I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer,” she recalled.

Weinstein is cited as saying Aniston “never had any uncomfortable instances with me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Friends alum talks about being a producer and star of the Apple TV+ drama series alongside Reese Witherspoon.

“This is very big-girl,” she told the outlet. “The other projects we’ve done have been a movie here and there. So this is the first real big show that was sold to Apple.… And we kind of felt like we were all partnering up together and launching this new maiden voyage together.”

She later added, “It’s nice to share a lot of the responsibility with somebody that you’ve known forever.”