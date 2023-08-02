Jeffrey Goldberg Named Moderator Of ‘Washington Week’ In Rebrand With The Atlantic

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of The Atlantic, is taking over as moderator of PBS’s long-running Washington Week.

The show, a Friday night roundtable of reporters, also will be rebranded as Washington Week with The Atlantic, as WETA and PBS NewsHour partner with the publication on the show.

Goldberg, who starts in his new role on Aug. 11, has been editor in chief of The Atlantic since 2016.

Goldberg succeeds Yamiche Alcindor, who stepped down earlier this year to finish her memoir.

He will be the 10th moderator of the 56-year-old show. One of the longest was Gwen Ifill, who served in that position from 1999 until her death in 2016. In a statement Goldberg paid tribute to Ifill. Gwen built this show into an institution, continued by Robert [Costa] and by Yamiche, and I’m honored to carry on this tradition as The Atlantic embarks on this partnership,” he said.

Washington Week is executive produced by Stephanie Kotuby, who also serves as a senior editorial producer at PBS NewsHour. Sara Just is Washington Week and PBS NewsHour’s senior executive producer and a WETA senior vice president.

Sharon Percy Rockefeller, president and CEO of WETA and president of NewsHour Productions, said in a statement, “As the longest-running news and public affairs program on primetime television, Washington Week is known for its incisive and thoughtful roundtable conversations featuring the sharpest minds in news – a reputation that will only be enhanced with Jeffrey and The Atlantic joining as partners.”

Earlier this year, Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz took over as anchors of NewsHour, succeeding Judy Woodruff.