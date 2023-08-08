‘Jazzy Jumpers’ Documentary On Brooklyn Double Dutch Team In Works From Haley Elizabeth Anderson, Indigenous Media And P&G Studios; Storm Reid Among EPs

EXCLUSIVE: Haley Elizabeth Anderson has wrapped production on Jazzy Jumpers, a documentary she was tapped to direct for Indigenous Media, P&G Studios and A Seed & Wings Productions.

The film tells the story of the Brownsville, Brooklyn-based Double Dutch Team Jazzy Jumpers, headed up by Coach Toni Veal, watching as this group — which has, in recent years, attracted national media coverage — works to defend their World Championship title from their headquarters bordering a public housing complex.

This is the first project on which P&G and Indigenous have partnered, as well as the first feature to emerge from 60 Second Docs, the latter’s three-time Webby Award-winning label, which has to date put out around 1,000 short documentaries about the world’s most interesting and unusual characters. Anderson came to the film as an alum of P&G’s Queen Collective, a longstanding program developed in partnership with Queen Latifah, Flavor Unit Entertainment and Tribeca Studios that looks to accelerate gender and racial equality behind the camera.

Storm Reid and Robyn Simpson Amir Shafii

Producers on Jazzy Jumpers include Indigenous Media’s Jon Avnet, Rodrigo Garcia and Jake Avnet through 60 Second Docs, along with Dan Leonard and Sage Scroope. Emmy-nominated actress and producer Storm Reid exec produced alongside her mother and producing partner Robyn Simpson, through their A Seed & Wings banner, with P&G Studios’ Eric Austin also serving as an EP. CAA Media Finance is repping worldwide distribution rights.

“When 60 Second Docs first met Coach Toni and her team, we knew immediately that they were something special,” said Indigenous Media President Jake Avnet. “We dove in right away and were fortunate to be joined by the incredibly talented Haley, Storm, and our various partners for the journey. We can’t wait to share the film with audiences.”

“When we first started talking about Jazzy Jumpers, we knew we were dealing with a very special story. And we were excited to support our Queen Collective alum and recently Emmy-nominated, Haley Elizabeth Anderson as the director of this film,” added P&G Studios senior executive Austin. “Haley did a wonderful job showing how Double Dutch competition can impact young girls lives and uplift the Black community. We are very excited to share this film with the world.”

A writer, filmmaker, and visual artist from Houston, Texas, Anderson was been behind the award-winning shorts Pillars, Summer Animals and The Sentence of Michael Thompson, co-directing the latter, which was nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy. Other upcoming projects for her include the experimental flick Flotsam Jetsam and the narrative feature Coyote Boys, which she’s developing alongside producer Nic Gonda.

An award-winning next generation studio founded by Jon Avnet (Black Swan, Fried Green Tomatoes), Rodrigo Garcia (Raymond & Ray, Albert Nobbs) and Jake Avnet, Indigenous Media’s credits include the Sundance-premiering addiction drama Four Good Days, starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis; Hannah Macpherson’s Sickhouse, which was the first feature made for Snapchat; the high school drama series Five Points, produced with Kerry Washington for Facebook; and the forthcoming indie drama Lonely Doll, to star Naomi Watts and Jessica Lange, which has Gia Coppola aboard to direct.

An arm of Procter & Gamble that looks to develop and produce powerful, relevant stories, often through the lens of underrepresented people, P&G Studios has been a driving force behind projects like the Oscar-shortlisted Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+), the Sports Emmy Award-nominated The Cost of Winning (HBO), Fair Play (Hulu), The Tent Mender (Prime Video), The Turning Point (MSNBC), Queen Collective and 8:46 (BET), among others.

Launched by Reid and Simpson in 2013, A Seed & Wings Productions in 2021 created and produced Facebook Watch’s Chop it Up, a conversation series by way of cooking. Up next for the independent multimedia production house is the film Becoming Noble, which it will produce for Paramount.

Earning her first Emmy nomination this year for a memorable guest appearance on HBO’s smash hit video game adaptation The Last of Us, Reid is otherwise best known for her role as Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya’s drug addict Rue, on HBO’s Euphoria. Also coming up for her on the acting front is New Line’s horror The Nun II.

Indigenous Media is represented by CAA; Anderson by WME, 2AM, and Del Shaw Moonves; and Reid by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Felker Toczek Suddleson.