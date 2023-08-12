Jason Momoa Warns Travelers That Maui Is “Not The Place For Your Vacation Right Now”

Jason Momoa continues to engage his social media following about the unfolding disaster on Maui.

The Hawaii native has been sharing resources and thoughts on the wildfire devastation on the island, which now has a confirmed death toll of 80 people, with hundreds of buildings destroyed and thousands in emergency shelters.

Momoa is urging tourists not to travel to Maui amid the devastating wildfires that have ravaged the island.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” the Honolulu-born actor captioned a video he shared via Instagram. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

The video posted by Momoa warns, “Do not travel to Maui. If you were planning on traveling to Maui in the near future, cancel your trip. The devastation from the wildfires will have a lasting island-wide impact on Maui’s resources. Our community needs time to heal, grieve & restore. That means the less visitors on island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited, the better.”

The video continues, “Do not book a hotel stay. The American Hotel & Lodging Association and Hawaii Hotel Alliance are currently working with hotels in other part[s] of Hawaii to house displaced residents. Survivors are the priority.”