Jason Momoa Reaches Out To His Hawaii Birthplace, Offers Social Media Reports From Nonprofit Organization

Honolulu, Hawaii native Jason Momoa is stepping up for his birth state.

The Aquaman and Game of Thrones star has been posting about available resources on his social media as Maui is battling wildfires.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires,” he wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

His posts included photos and videos from the nonprofit ‘Āina Momona, showing neighborhoods in historic Lahaina Town completely devastated.

At least 53 people are believed to have died so far from the fires, with more than 270 structures damaged or destroyed.

‘Āina Momona is raising money for the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund. Momoa reposted their messages.

“Families were forced to evacuate on short notice, many escaping with only the clothes on their backs,” the message read in part. “Information on injuries and fatalities is still coming in. Lahaina town is gone. Many other places on Maui were also affected. We continue to send pule (prayers) to this incredible community.”

President Joe Biden has declared the affected area in Hawaii a major disaster area. The action makes federal funding available to individuals in Maui County.